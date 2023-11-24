Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rusk County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Rusk County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rusk County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
West Rusk High School at Daingerfield High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Hallsville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.