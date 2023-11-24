Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in San Patricio County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in San Patricio County, Texas this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
San Patricio County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Wimberley High School at Ingleside High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sinton High School at Navarro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: TBA, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
