Georgia, Alabama, Week 13 SEC Football Power Rankings
Week 13 of the college football schedule is here. To see how each SEC team measures up to the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.
SEC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Georgia
- Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 12-0
- Odds to Win SEC: -250
- Overall Rank: 5th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 67th
- Last Game: W 38-10 vs Tennessee
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Georgia Tech
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
2. Alabama
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 10-2
- Odds to Win SEC: +165
- Overall Rank: 11th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 40th
- Last Game: W 66-10 vs Chattanooga
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Auburn
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
3. Missouri
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Odds to Win SEC: +2500
- Overall Rank: 14th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 11th
- Last Game: W 33-31 vs Florida
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Arkansas
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
4. LSU
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Odds to Win SEC: +600
- Overall Rank: 15th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 12th
- Last Game: W 56-14 vs Georgia State
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Texas A&M
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Ole Miss
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Odds to Win SEC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 18th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 36th
- Last Game: W 35-3 vs UL Monroe
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Mississippi State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
6. Texas A&M
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win SEC: +15000
- Overall Rank: 25th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 68th
- Last Game: W 38-10 vs Abilene Christian
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ LSU
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
7. Tennessee
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win SEC: +5000
- Overall Rank: 28th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 21st
- Last Game: L 38-10 vs Georgia
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Vanderbilt
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
8. Auburn
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win SEC: +100000
- Overall Rank: 42nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 57th
- Last Game: L 31-10 vs New Mexico State
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Alabama
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
9. Kentucky
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Odds to Win SEC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 50th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 60th
- Last Game: L 17-14 vs South Carolina
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Louisville
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
10. South Carolina
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Odds to Win SEC: +100000
- Overall Rank: 58th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 24th
- Last Game: W 17-14 vs Kentucky
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Clemson
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
11. Florida
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Odds to Win SEC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 66th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 49th
- Last Game: L 33-31 vs Missouri
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Florida State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
12. Arkansas
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Odds to Win SEC: +75000
- Overall Rank: 90th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 56th
- Last Game: W 44-20 vs Florida International
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Missouri
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
13. Mississippi State
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win SEC: +100000
- Overall Rank: 92nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 38th
- Last Game: W 41-20 vs Southern Miss
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Ole Miss
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
14. Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win SEC: +75000
- Overall Rank: 113th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 27th
- Last Game: L 47-6 vs South Carolina
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Tennessee
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
