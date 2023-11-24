The San Antonio Spurs (3-12) will visit the Golden State Warriors (7-9) after losing three straight road games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Warriors and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Spurs vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Spurs vs Warriors Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs are shooting 45.6% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 46.3% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

San Antonio is 3-5 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Spurs are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at third.

The Spurs average only 4.4 fewer points per game (109.7) than the Warriors allow (114.1).

When it scores more than 114.1 points, San Antonio is 3-3.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

The Spurs average more points per game at home (112.6) than away (105.5), and also give up fewer points at home (120.9) than on the road (126.5).

In 2023-24 San Antonio is allowing 5.6 fewer points per game at home (120.9) than on the road (126.5).

This season the Spurs are averaging more assists at home (29.7 per game) than on the road (27.3).

