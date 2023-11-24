SWAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Friday college basketball slate includes two games featuring a SWAC team in play. Among those games is the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils playing the South Carolina Gamecocks.
SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at South Carolina Gamecocks
|1:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|SEC Network+
|Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
|4:45 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
