The Long Island Sharks (0-4) will attempt to halt a four-game losing skid when visiting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Truist Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-CC vs. LIU Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

The Islanders are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, one percentage point lower than the 47.3% the Sharks allow to opponents.

Texas A&M-CC is 2-0 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Sharks are the 354th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Islanders sit at 31st.

The Islanders score only 0.9 fewer points per game (80.4) than the Sharks give up (81.3).

Texas A&M-CC has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 81.3 points.

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Texas A&M-CC put up 15.2 more points per game (87.9) than it did on the road (72.7).

In 2022-23, the Islanders ceded 71.4 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 74.9.

Looking at three-pointers, Texas A&M-CC performed better in home games last season, sinking 8.7 threes per game with a 41.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 31.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule