How to Watch Texas A&M-CC vs. LIU on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Long Island Sharks (0-4) will attempt to halt a four-game losing skid when visiting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Truist Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Texas A&M-CC vs. LIU Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights
- The Islanders are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, one percentage point lower than the 47.3% the Sharks allow to opponents.
- Texas A&M-CC is 2-0 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Sharks are the 354th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Islanders sit at 31st.
- The Islanders score only 0.9 fewer points per game (80.4) than the Sharks give up (81.3).
- Texas A&M-CC has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 81.3 points.
Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Texas A&M-CC put up 15.2 more points per game (87.9) than it did on the road (72.7).
- In 2022-23, the Islanders ceded 71.4 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 74.9.
- Looking at three-pointers, Texas A&M-CC performed better in home games last season, sinking 8.7 threes per game with a 41.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 31.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Dallas Christian
|W 104-45
|American Bank Center
|11/16/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 73-64
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Northern Kentucky
|L 88-73
|Truist Arena
|11/24/2023
|LIU
|-
|Truist Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ UTEP
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|12/6/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|American Bank Center
