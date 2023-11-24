The Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) play the Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) at 11:00 AM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 airing on ESPN2.

Texas A&M vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Vladislav Goldin: 16 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

16 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.8 BLK Johnell Davis: 11.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Alijah Martin: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Nicholas Boyd: 10.7 PTS, 3 REB, 3.3 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3 REB, 3.3 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK Bryan Greenlee: 7.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Florida Atlantic Top Players (2022-23)

Davis: 13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Martin: 13.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Goldin: 10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Boyd: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Greenlee: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas A&M vs. Florida Atlantic Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic Rank Florida Atlantic AVG Texas A&M AVG Texas A&M Rank 39th 77.8 Points Scored 72.8 149th 46th 65.3 Points Allowed 66.5 71st 13th 35.9 Rebounds 34 54th 91st 9.5 Off. Rebounds 10.9 19th 14th 9.6 3pt Made 6.2 299th 81st 14.4 Assists 12.5 221st 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 11.8 175th

