Texas A&M vs. Florida Atlantic November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) play the Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) at 11:00 AM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 airing on ESPN2.
Texas A&M vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Vladislav Goldin: 16 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Johnell Davis: 11.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alijah Martin: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nicholas Boyd: 10.7 PTS, 3 REB, 3.3 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
- Bryan Greenlee: 7.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Florida Atlantic Top Players (2022-23)
- Davis: 13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Martin: 13.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Goldin: 10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Boyd: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Greenlee: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Texas A&M vs. Florida Atlantic Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Florida Atlantic Rank
|Florida Atlantic AVG
|Texas A&M AVG
|Texas A&M Rank
|39th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|72.8
|149th
|46th
|65.3
|Points Allowed
|66.5
|71st
|13th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|34
|54th
|91st
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|19th
|14th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|81st
|14.4
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
