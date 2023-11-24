Friday's game that pits the Texas A&M Aggies (3-1) against the Winthrop Eagles (3-2) at Haas Pavilion is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-49 in favor of Texas A&M, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on November 24.

The Aggies are coming off of an 80-35 victory against Houston Christian in their most recent game on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas A&M vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 69, Winthrop 49

Other SEC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas A&M Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Aggies had a -203 scoring differential last season, falling short by seven points per game. They put up 56.9 points per game, 323rd in college basketball, and allowed 63.9 per outing to rank 171st in college basketball.

Texas A&M averaged 53.7 points per game last season in conference matchups, which was 3.2 fewer points per game than its season average (56.9).

The Aggies posted 58.3 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, they averaged 51 points per contest.

Defensively Texas A&M played better in home games last year, ceding 58.3 points per game, compared to 69.1 in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.