The Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-1) play the Michigan Wolverines (4-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Imperial Arena. This contest will start at 6:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Texas Tech vs. Michigan Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Dug McDaniel: 19.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Olivier Nkamhoua: 17.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Nimari Burnett: 10.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Terrance Williams II: 11.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Tarris Reed, Jr.: 8.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

Texas Tech vs. Michigan Stat Comparison

Michigan Rank Michigan AVG Texas Tech AVG Texas Tech Rank 34th 86.0 Points Scored 68.6 281st 273rd 75.3 Points Allowed 61.4 32nd 132nd 34.8 Rebounds 34.4 147th 128th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 9.2 191st 44th 9.5 3pt Made 7.0 212th 69th 16.0 Assists 12.0 249th 227th 12.7 Turnovers 12.6 217th

