How to Watch UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Hawaii on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Hawaii Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights
- The Vaqueros make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Rainbow Warriors have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).
- In games UT Rio Grande Valley shoots higher than 44.0% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
- The Vaqueros are the 158th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rainbow Warriors rank 158th.
- The Vaqueros score 80.4 points per game, 13.7 more points than the 66.7 the Rainbow Warriors give up.
- UT Rio Grande Valley has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 66.7 points.
UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively UT Rio Grande Valley fared better in home games last season, scoring 84.5 points per game, compared to 71.3 per game in away games.
- The Vaqueros allowed 73.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.9 fewer points than they allowed in away games (85.2).
- Looking at three-pointers, UT Rio Grande Valley fared better at home last season, draining 7.3 treys per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage in away games.
UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ TCU
|L 88-55
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 90-66
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/20/2023
|North American
|W 92-73
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|11/24/2023
|Hawaii
|-
|Acrisure Arena
|11/29/2023
|Grand Canyon
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|@ Tarleton State
|-
|Wisdom Gym
