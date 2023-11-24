UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Hawaii November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) meet the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Hawaii Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
UT Rio Grande Valley Top Players (2022-23)
- Justin Johnson: 20.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Will Johnston: 14.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Daylen Williams: 6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dima Zdor: 8.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Ahren Freeman: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Hawaii Top Players (2022-23)
- Kamaka Hepa: 11.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- JoVon McClanahan: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bernardo da Silva: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Noel Coleman: 12.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Samuta Avea: 10.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Hawaii Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UT Rio Grande Valley Rank
|UT Rio Grande Valley AVG
|Hawaii AVG
|Hawaii Rank
|28th
|78.7
|Points Scored
|66.9
|300th
|350th
|78.2
|Points Allowed
|61.8
|14th
|61st
|33.8
|Rebounds
|32.1
|156th
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|222nd
|229th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|6.7
|256th
|21st
|15.8
|Assists
|11.1
|324th
|359th
|15.6
|Turnovers
|11.4
|132nd
