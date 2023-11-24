The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-4) aim to halt a three-game road losing skid at the UTSA Roadrunners (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Jacksonville State vs. UTSA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UTSA vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UTSA vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville State Moneyline UTSA Moneyline
BetMGM Jacksonville State (-2.5) 142.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Jacksonville State (-2.5) 142.5 -144 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTSA vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends

  • UTSA has won just one game against the spread this year.
  • The Roadrunners have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
  • Jacksonville State has covered once in four matchups with a spread this season.
  • Games featuring the Gamecocks have gone over the point total just once this season.

UTSA Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +25000
  • While our computer ranking puts UTSA 339th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much better, placing it 75th.
  • The implied probability of UTSA winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.