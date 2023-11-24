The No. 18 Tulane Green Wave (10-1) face a fellow AAC foe when they host the UTSA Roadrunners (8-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Yulman Stadium.

Defensively, Tulane has been a top-25 unit, ranking 18th-best by surrendering only 18.5 points per game. The offense ranks 65th (27.8 points per game). UTSA is putting up 429.1 total yards per game on offense this season (36th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 370.8 total yards per contest (59th-ranked).

UTSA vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

UTSA vs. Tulane Key Statistics

UTSA Tulane 429.1 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.6 (64th) 370.8 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.9 (26th) 174.6 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.8 (67th) 254.5 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.8 (60th) 14 (50th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (65th) 15 (61st) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (41st)

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has put up 2,308 passing yards, or 209.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.8% of his passes and has thrown 17 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 26.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

The team's top rusher, Kevorian Barnes, has carried the ball 127 times for 606 yards (55.1 per game) with six touchdowns.

Robert Henry has rushed for 519 yards on 102 carries with nine touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus has hauled in 964 receiving yards on 75 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring nine touchdowns as a receiver.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has 29 receptions (on 54 targets) for a total of 514 yards (46.7 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Devin McCuin's 57 targets have resulted in 36 receptions for 489 yards and three touchdowns.

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has been a dual threat for Tulane so far this season. He has 2,043 passing yards, completing 68.9% of his passes and throwing 19 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 271 yards (24.6 ypg) on 78 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Makhi Hughes has carried the ball 206 times for a team-high 1,080 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner.

Lawrence Keys III has hauled in 33 receptions for 599 yards (54.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Chris Brazzell II has caught 36 passes for 577 yards (52.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jha'Quan Jackson has a total of 421 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 24 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

