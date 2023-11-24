A pair of AAC teams meet when the No. 18 Tulane Green Wave (10-1) take on the UTSA Roadrunners (8-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Green Wave are favored by 3 points. The over/under is 52.5 in the contest.

UTSA vs. Tulane Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Yulman Stadium

UTSA vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline UTSA Moneyline
BetMGM Tulane (-3) 52.5 -155 +130
FanDuel Tulane (-3) 51.5 -154 +128

UTSA vs. Tulane Betting Trends

  • UTSA has compiled a 5-5-1 record against the spread this year.
  • The Roadrunners have been an underdog by 3 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • Tulane is 4-6-0 ATS this season.
  • The Green Wave have an ATS record of 4-5 when playing as at least 3-point favorites this season.

