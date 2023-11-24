The No. 18 Tulane Green Wave (10-1) are 3.5-point favorites when they host the UTSA Roadrunners (8-3) in an AAC matchup on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. An over/under of 52 is set in the game.

Tulane ranks 65th in points scored this year (27.8 points per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 18th-best in the FBS with 18.5 points allowed per game. UTSA ranks 36th with 429.1 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 59th with 370.8 total yards given up per contest on defense.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTSA vs. Tulane Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Tulane vs UTSA Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tulane -3.5 -110 -110 52 -110 -110 -185 +150

Looking to place a bet on UTSA vs. Tulane? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

UTSA Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Roadrunners are gaining 481.7 yards per game (worst in college football) and conceding 371.7 (75th), ranking them among the poorest teams offensively.

The Roadrunners are scoring 40.0 points per game in their past three games (13th-best in college football), and allowing 21.3 (83rd).

UTSA is accumulating 245.0 passing yards per game in its past three games (84th in the nation), and allowing 247.0 per game (-60-worst).

The Roadrunners are gaining 236.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (22nd-best in college football), and allowing 124.7 per game (88th).

The Roadrunners have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall over their past three games.

In its past three contests, UTSA has gone over the total once.

Week 13 AAC Betting Trends

UTSA Betting Records & Stats

UTSA is 5-5-1 against the spread this year.

The Roadrunners have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Out of UTSA's 11 games with a set total, four have hit the over (36.4%).

UTSA lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

UTSA has played as an underdog of +150 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bet on UTSA to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris leads UTSA with 2,308 yards on 193-of-298 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 295 rushing yards (26.8 ypg) on 73 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Kevorian Barnes has rushed for 606 yards on 127 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Robert Henry has rushed for 519 yards on 102 carries with nine touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus leads his squad with 964 receiving yards on 75 catches with nine touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has caught 29 passes and compiled 514 receiving yards (46.7 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Devin McCuin's 36 grabs (on 57 targets) have netted him 489 yards (44.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Trey Moore has 14.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 15.0 TFL, 43 tackles, and one interception.

UTSA's tackle leader, Ken Robinson, has 54 tackles this year.

Elliott Davison leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 27 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.