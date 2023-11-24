Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Wall High School vs. Roosevelt High School - Lubbock Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
On Friday, November 24, Roosevelt High School - Lubbock will host Wall High School, starting at 5:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wall vs. Roosevelt Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT
- Location: Sweetwater, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Lubbock County Games This Week
Decatur High School at Estacado High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Abilene , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sacred Heart Catholic School at Lubbock Christian School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Dublin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canadian High School at Idalou High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Amarillo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stratford High School - Stratford at New Deal High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Amarillo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.