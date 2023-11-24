SEC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 13
Looking for information on the best bets in SEC action in Week 13, or attempting to build a parlay? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Florida State vs. Florida matchup, and picking Florida State (-6.5) over Florida on the spread. You can find more insights on those college football games by scrolling down.
Best Week 13 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Florida State -6.5 vs. Florida
- Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida State by 16.8 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Missouri -8.5 vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 17.8 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 24
- TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Louisville -7.5 vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Louisville Cardinals
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Louisville by 15.6 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 13 SEC Total Bets
Over 49.5 - Florida State vs. Florida
- Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators
- Projected Total: 56.7 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Under 66.5 - Texas A&M vs. LSU
- Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at LSU Tigers
- Projected Total: 64.1 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Over 48.5 - Alabama vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Auburn Tigers
- Projected Total: 49.9 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 25
- TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)
Week 13 SEC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Georgia
|11-0 (8-0 SEC)
|40.4 / 15.1
|502.2 / 288.1
|Alabama
|10-1 (7-0 SEC)
|36.5 / 17.4
|405.3 / 310.5
|Missouri
|9-2 (5-2 SEC)
|32.8 / 23.1
|448.6 / 358.1
|Ole Miss
|9-2 (5-2 SEC)
|36.5 / 23.7
|469.1 / 378.2
|LSU
|8-3 (5-2 SEC)
|46.8 / 27.5
|562.3 / 410.9
|Texas A&M
|7-4 (4-3 SEC)
|34.5 / 19.5
|405.0 / 286.5
|Tennessee
|7-4 (3-4 SEC)
|30.0 / 21.8
|438.6 / 352.5
|Auburn
|6-5 (3-4 SEC)
|27.5 / 21.5
|357.2 / 353.4
|Kentucky
|6-5 (3-5 SEC)
|27.7 / 24.3
|338.8 / 347.8
|Florida
|5-6 (3-5 SEC)
|29.6 / 27.9
|424.8 / 396.2
|South Carolina
|5-6 (3-5 SEC)
|27.7 / 27.3
|380.7 / 402.5
|Mississippi State
|5-6 (1-6 SEC)
|23.2 / 27.5
|330.9 / 354.5
|Arkansas
|4-7 (1-6 SEC)
|27.7 / 26.1
|335.7 / 356.0
|Vanderbilt
|2-9 (0-7 SEC)
|22.7 / 35.1
|319.7 / 440.2
