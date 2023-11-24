If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Wise County, Texas this week, we've got what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wise County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Decatur High School at Estacado High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24

1:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Abilene , TX

Abilene , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Paradise High School at Bushland High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 24

6:00 PM ET on November 24 Location: Vernon, TX

Vernon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bushland High School at Paradise High School