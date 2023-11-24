Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wise County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Wise County, Texas this week, we've got what you need below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wise County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Decatur High School at Estacado High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Abilene , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paradise High School at Bushland High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Vernon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bushland High School at Paradise High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Vernon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.