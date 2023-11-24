Zach Collins and the rest of the San Antonio Spurs will be matching up versus the Golden State Warriors on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 109-102 loss against the Clippers, Collins totaled 16 points and nine rebounds.

If you'd like to place a wager on Collins' props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Zach Collins Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 15.0 16.0 Rebounds 6.5 6.3 6.5 Assists 3.5 3.7 3.2 PRA -- 25 25.7 PR -- 21.3 22.5 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.3



Zach Collins Insights vs. the Warriors

Collins has taken 10.8 shots per game this season and made 5.7 per game, which account for 11.9% and 13.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 1.2 threes per game, or 9.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Spurs average the fourth-most possessions per game with 105.3. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 102.3 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Warriors are ranked 18th in the league, conceding 114.1 points per contest.

Conceding 44.6 rebounds per game, the Warriors are the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Warriors are ranked ninth in the NBA, conceding 24.8 per contest.

Allowing 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Warriors are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Zach Collins vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 12 2 4 2 0 0 0

