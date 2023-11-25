Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Collin County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:42 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Collin County, Texas is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Collin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Plano West Senior High School at Mansfield High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.