The Longwood Lancers (4-1) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Lamar Cardinals (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Lamar vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Lamar Stats Insights

The Cardinals have shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Lancers have averaged.

This season, Lamar has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.4% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lancers sit at third.

The Cardinals' 86 points per game are 21 more points than the 65 the Lancers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 65 points, Lamar is 3-2.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Lamar scored 70.3 points per game last season, 7.1 more than it averaged on the road (63.2).

At home, the Cardinals allowed 71.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away (76.2).

Lamar made more 3-pointers at home (6 per game) than on the road (5.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than on the road (32%).

Lamar Upcoming Schedule