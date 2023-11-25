How to Watch Lamar vs. Longwood on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Longwood Lancers (4-1) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Lamar Cardinals (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Lamar vs. Longwood Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- Tennessee State vs SE Louisiana (11:00 AM ET | November 25)
- New Orleans vs North Dakota (1:00 PM ET | November 25)
Lamar Stats Insights
- The Cardinals have shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Lancers have averaged.
- This season, Lamar has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.4% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lancers sit at third.
- The Cardinals' 86 points per game are 21 more points than the 65 the Lancers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 65 points, Lamar is 3-2.
Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Lamar scored 70.3 points per game last season, 7.1 more than it averaged on the road (63.2).
- At home, the Cardinals allowed 71.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away (76.2).
- Lamar made more 3-pointers at home (6 per game) than on the road (5.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than on the road (32%).
Lamar Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|UTSA
|W 90-82
|Montagne Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Pacific
|L 77-76
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/24/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 83-65
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Longwood
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/26/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/30/2023
|@ UTSA
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
