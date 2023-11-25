CUSA opponents will clash when the No. 22 Liberty Flames (11-0) meet the UTEP Miners (3-8). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Liberty vs. UTEP? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Liberty vs. UTEP?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Liberty 38, UTEP 16

Liberty 38, UTEP 16 Liberty has won all 10 of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Flames have played as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

This season, UTEP has been the underdog seven times and won one of those games.

The Miners have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +625 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Flames' implied win probability is 90.9%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Liberty (-17)



Liberty (-17) In 10 Liberty games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Flames have been favored by 17 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

In UTEP's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Miners have been underdogs by 17 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Parlay your bets together on the Liberty vs. UTEP matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (55.5)



Under (55.5) This season, six of Liberty's 11 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 55.5 points.

There have been just two games featuring UTEP this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.

Liberty averages 39.9 points per game against UTEP's 19.2, amounting to 3.6 points over the contest's over/under of 55.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Liberty

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.2 57.1 57.3 Implied Total AVG 34.3 36 31.8 ATS Record 8-2-0 4-2-0 4-0-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-0 6-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

UTEP

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.4 52.1 48.6 Implied Total AVG 27.9 28.6 27.2 ATS Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-7-0 1-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-3 1-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.