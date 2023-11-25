On Saturday, November 25 at 5:00 PM CT, Jonesboro High School will host May High School in a game between 1A - teams.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

May vs. Jonesboro Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT
  • Location: Jonesboro, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Brown County Games This Week

Springtown High School at Brownwood High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Crowley, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.