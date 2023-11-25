Michigan vs. Ohio State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The 2023 edition of The Game on Saturday, November 25 features the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0) hosting the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Michigan vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Ohio State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-3.5)
|45.5
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-3.5)
|46.5
|-160
|+132
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 13 Odds
- Oregon State vs Oregon
- Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo
- UTSA vs Tulane
- Ole Miss vs Mississippi State
- Memphis vs Temple
- Iowa vs Nebraska
- Missouri vs Arkansas
- Penn State vs Michigan State
- Miami (FL) vs Boston College
- Air Force vs Boise State
- TCU vs Oklahoma
- Texas Tech vs Texas
Michigan vs. Ohio State Betting Trends
- Michigan has covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.
- When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, the Wolverines have an ATS record of 5-5.
- Ohio State has won six games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing four times.
Michigan & Ohio State 2023 Futures Odds
|Michigan
|To Win the National Champ.
|+275
|Bet $100 to win $275
|Ohio State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+500
|Bet $100 to win $500
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.