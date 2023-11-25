Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Legacy High School vs. Allen High School Game - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is an intriguing high school matchup -- Allen High School vs. Legacy High School -- in Abilene, TX on Saturday, November 25, kicking off at 4:00 PM CT.
Midland Legacy vs. Allen High Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT
- Location: Abilene, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Collin County Games This Week
Frisco High School at Wichita Falls High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Mineral Wells, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stephenville High School at Celina High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lovejoy High School at Texas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Longview , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Anna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Crowley High School at Prosper High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
