The North Texas Eagles (5-1) will try to extend a three-game winning run when they host the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (1-4) at 9:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum.

North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET

North Texas vs. North Dakota Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Hawks score an average of 61.4 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 60.5 the Eagles allow to opponents.

North Dakota is 1-1 when it scores more than 60.5 points.

North Texas is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.4 points.

The Eagles record 14.1 more points per game (80.5) than the Fighting Hawks allow (66.4).

North Texas is 5-0 when scoring more than 66.4 points.

North Dakota has a 1-4 record when giving up fewer than 80.5 points.

The Eagles shoot 48.7% from the field, 7.2% higher than the Fighting Hawks concede defensively.

The Fighting Hawks' 39.3 shooting percentage from the field is 6.1 higher than the Eagles have conceded.

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 15.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.0 STL, 53.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

15.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.0 STL, 53.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8) Tommisha Lampkin: 12.8 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 60.0 FG%

12.8 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 60.0 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 14.0 PTS, 52.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

14.0 PTS, 52.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28) Desiree Wooten: 6.8 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

6.8 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Dyani Robinson: 10.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

