The Rice Owls (5-6) meet a fellow AAC foe when they host the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-7) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Rice Stadium.

Rice is totaling 368.7 yards per game on offense (81st in the FBS), and rank 66th on defense, yielding 378.3 yards allowed per game. In terms of points scored Florida Atlantic ranks 88th in the FBS (24 points per game), and it is 64th defensively (25.6 points allowed per game).

See more details below, including how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Rice vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Rice vs. Florida Atlantic Key Statistics

Rice Florida Atlantic 368.7 (86th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.5 (106th) 378.3 (59th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.2 (79th) 103.6 (117th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 112 (113th) 265.1 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.5 (67th) 18 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (81st) 12 (103rd) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (45th)

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has thrown for 2,443 yards (222.1 ypg) to lead Rice, completing 63.1% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

Dean Connors has carried the ball 92 times for a team-high 632 yards (57.5 per game) with five scores. He has also caught 38 passes for 384 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Juma Otoviano has been handed the ball 70 times this year and racked up 241 yards (21.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey's team-high 822 yards as a receiver have come on 56 catches (out of 96 targets) with 11 touchdowns.

Rawson MacNeill has racked up 25 catches for 368 yards, an average of 33.5 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has thrown for 1,908 yards (173.5 yards per game) while completing 64.7% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.

Larry McCammon III is his team's leading rusher with 146 carries for 675 yards, or 61.4 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well. McCammon has also chipped in with 25 catches for 205 yards.

Kobe Lewis has piled up 77 carries and totaled 324 yards with two touchdowns.

LaJohntay Wester has hauled in 1,128 receiving yards on 104 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Tony Johnson has 34 receptions (on 47 targets) for a total of 357 yards (32.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Je'Quan Burton's 47 targets have resulted in 24 grabs for 277 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rice or Florida Atlantic gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.