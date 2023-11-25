Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tarrant County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:41 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Tarrant County, Texas, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Highland Park High School - Dallas at Bowie High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano West Senior High School at Mansfield High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brewer High School at Hallsville High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Hallsville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
