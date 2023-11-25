The No. 14 LSU Tigers (8-3) host an SEC battle against the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Tiger Stadium.

LSU ranks 84th in scoring defense this season (27.5 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the FBS with 46.8 points per game. Texas A&M's defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks eighth-best in the FBS with 286.5 total yards ceded per game. In terms of offense, it is generating 405 total yards per game, which ranks 51st.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Texas A&M vs. LSU Key Statistics

Texas A&M LSU 405 (55th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 562.3 (1st) 286.5 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.9 (99th) 145.5 (86th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.8 (6th) 259.5 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.5 (3rd) 12 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (4th) 11 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (103rd)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson has racked up 1,452 yards on 62.1% passing while tossing nine touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Amari Daniels is his team's leading rusher with 92 carries for 505 yards, or 45.9 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well.

Le'Veon Moss has run for 439 yards across 87 attempts, scoring four touchdowns.

Ainias Smith's 736 receiving yards (66.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 45 receptions on 69 targets with two touchdowns.

Evan Stewart has collected 514 receiving yards (46.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 38 receptions.

Jahdae Walker has racked up 373 reciving yards (33.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 3,578 yards, completing 72.6% of his passes and collecting 36 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 1,014 yards (92.2 ypg) on 124 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Logan Diggs has carried the ball 113 times for 635 yards (57.7 per game) and six touchdowns.

Malik Nabers' leads his squad with 1,424 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 80 receptions (out of 115 targets) and scored 12 touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has reeled in 55 passes while averaging 92.8 yards per game and scoring 14 touchdowns.

Kyren Lacy has racked up 23 grabs for 449 yards, an average of 40.8 yards per game. He's scored six times as a receiver this season.

