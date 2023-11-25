Texas A&M vs. LSU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The No. 14 LSU Tigers (8-3) will have their third-ranked passing attack on display versus the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4), who boast the No. 16 passing defense, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Tigers are favored, by 11 points. The over/under is 66.5 in the contest.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Texas A&M matchup in this article.
Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
Texas A&M vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-11)
|66.5
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
|LSU (-11.5)
|66.5
|-450
|+340
Texas A&M vs. LSU Betting Trends
- Texas A&M has put together a 5-5-1 record against the spread this season.
- LSU is 6-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Tigers have been favored by 11 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
