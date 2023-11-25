The Drake Bulldogs (4-1) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning run when taking on the Texas Southern Tigers (0-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Knapp Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Drake vs. Texas Southern matchup.

Texas Southern vs. Drake Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas Southern vs. Drake Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Drake Moneyline Texas Southern Moneyline BetMGM Drake (-16.5) 136.5 -3000 +1150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Drake (-16.5) 136.5 -4000 +1260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Southern vs. Drake Betting Trends

Texas Southern has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 16.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Drake has covered once in four matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Bulldogs' four games have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.