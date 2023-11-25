Our computer model predicts the South Alabama Jaguars will defeat the Texas State Bobcats on Saturday, November 25 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Texas State vs. South Alabama Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction South Alabama (-5.5) Under (58.5) South Alabama 33, Texas State 23

Week 13 Sun Belt Predictions

Texas State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Bobcats based on the moneyline is 34.5%.

The Bobcats' ATS record is 4-6-0 this season.

Texas State is 2-1 against the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this season.

The Bobcats have gone over in four of their 10 games with a set total (40%).

The average over/under in Texas State games this year is 2.9 more points than the point total of 58.5 in this outing.

South Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The Jaguars have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this game.

The Jaguars' record against the spread is 4-7-0.

In games they were favored in by 5.5 points or more so far this season, the South Alabama went 3-4 against the spread.

This year, five of the Jaguars' 11 games have hit the over.

South Alabama games this season have posted an average total of 50.6, which is 7.9 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Bobcats vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Alabama 29.7 19.2 31.5 16.8 27.6 22.0 Texas State 34.5 32.9 38.2 26.6 31.5 38.2

