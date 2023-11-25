Saturday's game features the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-2) and the UT Arlington Mavericks (0-5) clashing at University Credit Union Pavilion in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-60 win for heavily favored N.C. A&T according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Mavericks head into this game on the heels of an 87-63 loss to Illinois State on Friday.

UT Arlington vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Arlington vs. N.C. A&T Score Prediction

Prediction: N.C. A&T 73, UT Arlington 60

UT Arlington Schedule Analysis

UT Arlington has one loss versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Aggies are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

UT Arlington Leaders

Avery Brittingham: 12.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10)

12.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10) Gia Adams: 12.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.1 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

12.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.1 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Taliyah Clark: 10.8 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

10.8 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Adela Valkova: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.3 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.3 FG% Nya Threatt: 5.2 PTS, 25.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

UT Arlington Performance Insights

The Mavericks are being outscored by 21.2 points per game, with a -106 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.2 points per game (237th in college basketball), and allow 83.4 per contest (345th in college basketball).

