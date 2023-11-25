Saturday's contest at College Park Center has the UT Arlington Mavericks (3-2) matching up with the Texas State Bobcats (2-4) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 77-67 win, as our model heavily favors UT Arlington.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

UT Arlington vs. Texas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: College Park Center

UT Arlington vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Arlington 77, Texas State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Arlington vs. Texas State

Computer Predicted Spread: UT Arlington (-10.6)

UT Arlington (-10.6) Computer Predicted Total: 144.2

UT Arlington's record against the spread this season is 3-1-0, while Texas State's is 2-4-0. The Mavericks have a 3-1-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bobcats have a record of 3-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

UT Arlington Performance Insights

The Mavericks have a +1 scoring differential, putting up 77.6 points per game (143rd in college basketball) and giving up 77.4 (301st in college basketball).

UT Arlington wins the rebound battle by 12.6 boards on average. It records 42.2 rebounds per game, which ranks ninth in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.6 per contest.

UT Arlington knocks down 10.2 three-pointers per game (25th in college basketball) while shooting 32.9% from deep (184th in college basketball). It is making 1.8 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 8.4 per game while shooting 36.2%.

The Mavericks score 93.1 points per 100 possessions (209th in college basketball), while allowing 92.9 points per 100 possessions (260th in college basketball).

UT Arlington has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (269th in college basketball action), 5.2 more than the 8.2 it forces on average (355th in college basketball).

