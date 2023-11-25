UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Arkansas State November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-4) play the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. This matchup will begin at 8:00 PM ET.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Arkansas State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch
- Freddy Hicks: 16 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dyondre Dominguez: 13.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK
- Taryn Todd: 14.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Caleb Fields: 8.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Derrian Ford: 6.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Arkansas State Players to Watch
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Arkansas State Stat Comparison
|Arkansas State Rank
|Arkansas State AVG
|UT Rio Grande Valley AVG
|UT Rio Grande Valley Rank
|164th
|76.4
|Points Scored
|76.5
|163rd
|354th
|86.2
|Points Allowed
|81
|336th
|117th
|35.2
|Rebounds
|33.7
|167th
|68th
|11
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|161st
|72nd
|8.8
|3pt Made
|5.3
|320th
|82nd
|15.4
|Assists
|16.3
|62nd
|296th
|14
|Turnovers
|15
|332nd
