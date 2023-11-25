The Loyola Marymount Lions (1-0) play the UTEP Miners (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

UTEP vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information

UTEP Top Players (2022-23)

Shamar Givance: 11.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Calvin Solomon: 9.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Tae Hardy: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Ze'Rik Onyema: 7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Otis Frazier III: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Loyola Marymount Top Players (2022-23)

Cameron Shelton: 21.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Keli Leaupepe: 13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Jalin Anderson: 9.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Alex Merkviladze: 7.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Michael Graham: 4.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

UTEP vs. Loyola Marymount Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Loyola Marymount Rank Loyola Marymount AVG UTEP AVG UTEP Rank 90th 75.3 Points Scored 68.5 262nd 267th 73.1 Points Allowed 68.5 127th 107th 32.9 Rebounds 31.7 183rd 155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 10.0 54th 22nd 9.3 3pt Made 4.9 352nd 289th 11.7 Assists 12.0 268th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 15.0 350th

