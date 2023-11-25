The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-2) aim to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the UTSA Roadrunners (2-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

UTSA Stats Insights

The Roadrunners are shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 41.0% the Cardinals allow to opponents.

In games UTSA shoots better than 41.0% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.

The Roadrunners are the 74th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 67th.

The Roadrunners average 74.8 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 76.6 the Cardinals allow.

UTSA has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 76.6 points.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, UTSA averaged 1.8 more points per game (70.0) than it did in away games (68.2).

The Roadrunners surrendered 71.8 points per game last year at home, which was 11.7 fewer points than they allowed in road games (83.5).

When it comes to total threes made, UTSA performed better in home games last season, averaging 7.8 per game, compared to 6.8 on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.9% three-point percentage at home and a 34.1% clip in away games.

UTSA Upcoming Schedule