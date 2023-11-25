Saturday's game between the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-2) and UTSA Roadrunners (2-4) going head-to-head at UTSA Convocation Center has a projected final score of 80-76 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Cardinals, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on November 25.

The matchup has no line set.

UTSA vs. Incarnate Word Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

UTSA vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction

Prediction: Incarnate Word 80, UTSA 76

Spread & Total Prediction for UTSA vs. Incarnate Word

Computer Predicted Spread: Incarnate Word (-4.3)

Incarnate Word (-4.3) Computer Predicted Total: 155.5

UTSA's record against the spread this season is 1-5-0, while Incarnate Word's is 2-2-0. The Roadrunners have hit the over in four games, while Cardinals games have gone over three times.

UTSA Performance Insights

The Roadrunners have been outscored by 7.9 points per game (scoring 74.8 points per game to rank 183rd in college basketball while giving up 82.7 per outing to rank 343rd in college basketball) and have a -47 scoring differential overall.

UTSA pulls down 36.8 rebounds per game (74th in college basketball) while allowing 39.8 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.0 boards per game.

UTSA hits 7.0 three-pointers per game (211th in college basketball) at a 30.0% rate (273rd in college basketball), compared to the 7.0 its opponents make while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc.

The Roadrunners average 87.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (283rd in college basketball), and give up 96.8 points per 100 possessions (309th in college basketball).

UTSA has committed 1.7 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.5 (90th in college basketball play) while forcing 8.8 (345th in college basketball).

