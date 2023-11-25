The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-2) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the UTSA Roadrunners (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 153.5.

UTSA vs. Incarnate Word Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UTSA -4.5 153.5

UTSA Betting Records & Stats

In three of six games this season, UTSA and its opponents have scored more than 153.5 points.

The average total in UTSA's outings this year is 157.5, 4.0 more points than this game's over/under.

The Roadrunners are 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

UTSA has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Roadrunners have played as a favorite of -190 or more twice this season and won both games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for UTSA.

UTSA vs. Incarnate Word Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UTSA 3 50% 74.8 154.4 82.7 159.3 148.3 Incarnate Word 2 50% 79.6 154.4 76.6 159.3 147.3

Additional UTSA Insights & Trends

The Roadrunners average only 1.8 fewer points per game (74.8) than the Cardinals give up (76.6).

UTSA is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when scoring more than 76.6 points.

UTSA vs. Incarnate Word Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UTSA 1-5-0 1-1 4-2-0 Incarnate Word 2-2-0 1-2 3-1-0

UTSA vs. Incarnate Word Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UTSA Incarnate Word 8-10 Home Record 7-7 2-11 Away Record 3-12 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

