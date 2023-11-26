The Alcorn State Braves (0-3) hope to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Baylor Bears (4-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
Baylor vs. Alcorn State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Braves scored only 0.6 more points per game last year (64.1) than the Bears gave up (63.5).
  • Alcorn State had a 12-9 record last season when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.
  • Last year, the Bears put up 5.4 more points per game (71.8) than the Braves allowed (66.4).
  • Baylor went 16-5 last season when scoring more than 66.4 points.

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Utah W 84-77 Ferrell Center
11/19/2023 Harvard W 81-71 Ferrell Center
11/24/2023 McNeese W 124-44 Ferrell Center
11/26/2023 Alcorn State - Ferrell Center
11/30/2023 @ SMU - Moody Coliseum
12/3/2023 Oregon - Ferrell Center

