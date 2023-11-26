Devin Vassell and his San Antonio Spurs teammates take on the Denver Nuggets on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Vassell, in his most recent action, had 24 points in a 118-112 loss to the Warriors.

Now let's break down Vassell's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Devin Vassell Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 15.5 18.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 Assists 3.5 2.7 PRA -- 24.3 PR -- 21.6 3PM 2.5 2.5



Devin Vassell Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Vassell has made 6.5 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 10.8% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 14.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

The Spurs average the fifth-most possessions per game with 105.6. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets allow 108.6 points per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Nuggets have conceded 42.7 rebounds per game, which puts them eighth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets have given up 24.6 per game, seventh in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have given up 10.5 makes per game, second in the NBA.

Devin Vassell vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 31 14 2 4 2 0 0 11/7/2022 34 17 3 4 3 0 2 11/5/2022 25 20 4 4 4 1 1

