Sunday's contest at Fertitta Center has the Houston Cougars (3-0) matching up with the New Orleans Privateers (1-3) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 91-56 victory, as our model heavily favors Houston.

Last time out, the Cougars won on Sunday 106-74 against Grambling.

Houston vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Houston vs. New Orleans Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 91, New Orleans 56

Houston Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cougars outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game last season, with a +164 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.8 points per game (183rd in college basketball) and gave up 59.5 per outing (57th in college basketball).

On offense, Houston posted 67.3 points per game last year in conference matchups. As a comparison, its season average (64.8 points per game) was 2.5 PPG lower.

The Cougars scored 67.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 63.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.2 points per contest.

Defensively Houston played better at home last season, allowing 55.7 points per game, compared to 64.8 in road games.

