Which team has the advantage under center when Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) take on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) at SoFi Stadium on November 26? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to perform in this matchup, keep reading.

Ravens vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: NBC

Lamar Jackson vs. Justin Herbert Matchup

Lamar Jackson 2023 Stats Justin Herbert 11 Games Played 10 69.5% Completion % 66.2% 2,441 (221.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,609 (260.9) 12 Touchdowns 19 5 Interceptions 5 535 (48.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 186 (18.6) 5 Rushing Touchdowns 3

Lamar Jackson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 232.5 yards

: Over/Under 232.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Chargers Defensive Stats

This year, the Chargers have allowed 238 points, ranking 22nd in the league with 23.8 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, they are 29th in the NFL with 3,936 total yards allowed (393.6 per contest).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Los Angeles is having trouble this season, with 2,916 passing yards allowed (31st in NFL). It ranks 23rd with 16 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Chargers have surrendered 1,020 rushing yards this year, ranking 11th in the league. When it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, they rank 27th in the NFL with 12.

Defensively, Los Angeles is 14th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed (52.8%) and seventh in third-down efficiency allowed (35.7%).

Justin Herbert Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 252.5 yards

: Over/Under 252.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Ravens Defensive Stats

