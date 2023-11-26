Spurs vs. Nuggets November 26 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, November 26, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (8-2) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (3-7) at 8:00 PM ET on ALT and BSSW.
Spurs vs. Nuggets Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ALT, BSSW
Spurs Players to Watch
- Victor Wembanyama is averaging 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He's also draining 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 23.1% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per contest.
- On a per-game basis, Devin Vassell gets the Spurs 20.7 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
- Keldon Johnson is averaging 14 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. He is draining 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.
- Zach Collins is averaging 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He is draining 42.4% of his shots from the field.
- The Spurs are getting 9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6 assists per game from Tre Jones this season.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic posts 26.3 points, 7.7 assists and 13 boards per game.
- Michael Porter Jr. puts up 13.7 points, 2.3 assists and 11.3 rebounds per contest.
- Jamal Murray averages 20.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 54.5% from the floor and 53.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Aaron Gordon averages 11.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (eighth in league) and 1.7 blocks.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per game.
Spurs vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison
|Nuggets
|Spurs
|114.8
|Points Avg.
|113
|106.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|124.2
|50.3%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|35.6%
|Three Point %
|35.3%
