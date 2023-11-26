How to Watch the Spurs vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (10-6) will look to extend a seven-game home win streak when they square off against the San Antonio Spurs (3-13) on November 26, 2023 at Ball Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Spurs vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Spurs vs Nuggets Additional Info
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, one percentage point fewer than the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
- San Antonio is 3-5 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 12th.
- The Spurs score just 1.3 more points per game (109.9) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (108.6).
- San Antonio has put together a 3-7 record in games it scores more than 108.6 points.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Spurs average 112.6 points per game, 6.2 more than away (106.4). Defensively they concede 120.9 points per game at home, 4.4 less than on the road (125.3).
- This year the Spurs are picking up more assists at home (29.7 per game) than on the road (27.4).
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Devin Vassell
|Questionable
|Adductor
