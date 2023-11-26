Player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama and others are listed when the Denver Nuggets host the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena on Sunday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Spurs vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Spurs vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -108) 9.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -114)

The 19.5-point prop total for Wembanyama on Sunday is 0.5 higher than his season scoring average, which is 19.0.

He has collected 9.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (9.5).

Wembanyama averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Sunday.

Wembanyama averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -156) 2.5 (Over: +114)

The 17.5-point total set for Keldon Johnson on Sunday is 0.5 more points than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 6.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (5.5).

Johnson has averaged 4.4 assists per game this year, 0.9 more than his prop bet for Sunday (3.5).

Johnson has averaged 2.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Zach Collins Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: +186)

The 11.5-point total set for Zach Collins on Sunday is 2.9 less than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 6.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (6.5).

Collins' assists average -- 3.8 -- is 0.3 higher than Sunday's prop bet (3.5).

He has hit 1.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet total on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -114) 13.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +112)

The 28.2 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 2.3 fewer than his prop total set for Sunday (30.5).

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Sunday's game (13.5).

Jokic has averaged 8.9 assists per game this season, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Sunday (9.5).

Jokic has connected on 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -156) 2.5 (Over: +114)

The 18.5-point over/under for Michael Porter Jr. on Sunday is 1.6 higher than his season scoring average (16.9).

He has collected 7.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

He 2.9 made three-pointers average is 0.6 lower than his prop bet on Sunday.

