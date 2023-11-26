How to Watch Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Denver on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-4) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Denver Pioneers (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights
- The Lions make 42.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Pioneers have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
- Texas A&M-Commerce is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
- The Lions are the 344th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pioneers rank 107th.
- The Lions record 11.4 fewer points per game (69.1) than the Pioneers allow (80.5).
- Texas A&M-Commerce is 2-0 when scoring more than 80.5 points.
Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas A&M-Commerce scored 78.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.1 points per contest.
- The Lions ceded 72.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 74.6 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Texas A&M-Commerce performed better in home games last season, draining 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 34.7% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 31.3% three-point percentage on the road.
Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|USAO
|W 113-63
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|11/17/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|W 57-54
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|11/20/2023
|Stonehill
|W 97-86
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|11/26/2023
|Denver
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|11/29/2023
|Dallas Christian
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|12/3/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
