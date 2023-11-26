The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-4) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Denver Pioneers (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Denver Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

  • The Lions make 42.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Pioneers have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
  • Texas A&M-Commerce is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
  • The Lions are the 344th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pioneers rank 107th.
  • The Lions record 11.4 fewer points per game (69.1) than the Pioneers allow (80.5).
  • Texas A&M-Commerce is 2-0 when scoring more than 80.5 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas A&M-Commerce scored 78.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.1 points per contest.
  • The Lions ceded 72.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 74.6 when playing on the road.
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Texas A&M-Commerce performed better in home games last season, draining 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 34.7% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 31.3% three-point percentage on the road.

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 USAO W 113-63 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
11/17/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) W 57-54 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
11/20/2023 Stonehill W 97-86 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
11/26/2023 Denver - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
11/29/2023 Dallas Christian - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
12/3/2023 @ SMU - Moody Coliseum

