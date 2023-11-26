The Denver Pioneers (1-1) face the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. This matchup will start at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Denver Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Texas A&M-Commerce Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-Commerce Top Players (2022-23)

Demarcus Demonia: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Kalen Williams: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jerome Brewer Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK JJ Romer Rosario: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK C.J. Roberts: 11.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Denver Top Players (2022-23)

Tommy Bruner: 15.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Touko Tainamo: 10.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Lukas Kisunas: 10.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Justin Mullins: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Tyree Corbett: 10.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Denver Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M-Commerce Rank Texas A&M-Commerce AVG Denver AVG Denver Rank 181st 71.6 Points Scored 72.7 152nd 274th 73.4 Points Allowed 75.1 314th 312th 29.1 Rebounds 32.1 156th 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th 66th 8.4 3pt Made 4.5 358th 81st 14.4 Assists 11.3 313th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 14.5 344th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.