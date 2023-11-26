Texas A&M vs. Iowa State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 26
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Iowa State Cyclones (5-1) look to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Texas A&M vs. Iowa State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Texas A&M vs. Iowa State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas A&M vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|Iowa State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas A&M (-1.5)
|136.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas A&M (-0.5)
|134.5
|-110
|-110
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas A&M vs. Iowa State Betting Trends
- Texas A&M has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, four out of the Aggies' six games have hit the over.
- Iowa State has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Cyclones' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
Texas A&M Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Texas A&M's national championship odds (+5000) place it 25th-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only 28th.
- The implied probability of Texas A&M winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.