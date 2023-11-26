The Iowa State Cyclones (5-1) meet the Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN2.

Texas A&M vs. Iowa State Game Information

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • Tamin Lipsey: 16 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Keshon Gilbert: 13.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Milan Momcilovic: 14 PTS, 3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tre King: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Curtis Jones: 8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

Texas A&M vs. Iowa State Stat Comparison

Iowa State Rank Iowa State AVG Texas A&M AVG Texas A&M Rank
62nd 82.5 Points Scored 80.3 91st
2nd 53 Points Allowed 69.5 154th
135th 34.7 Rebounds 40.5 17th
61st 11.2 Off. Rebounds 16.8 2nd
309th 5.5 3pt Made 6.3 266th
62nd 16.3 Assists 12.7 220th
25th 8.8 Turnovers 8.2 10th

